By Our Correspondent

The Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide is set to honour men and women who have contributed exceptionally to the peace , growth and development of the region, despite the challenges the Northern part of the country has been going through.Despite the socio-political and economic crisis that has bedeviled the northern part of Nigeria, and the insecurity which has caused lots of lives.

In a statement by the representative of the organisation , Amb. Kingsley Amafibe at a press conference held at his office at Wise 2, Abuja, the event which is slated for April 12 , would witness respected personalities from all spheres of life. He stated that it is high time people start seeing the north for the good in it and not for the insecurity caused by bandits,insurgents and enemies of the region.

He called on Nigerians to see the efforts of some northerners as a plus by fighting to keep the country united and stable.

Stressed that the selection for the award was base on merit, credible Nigerians who have contributed their quota in the peace, growth and development of the country.

Adding that, “Though Boko Haram and other bandits are trying very hard to destablise the region, the good being achieved in infrastructural and youth development is overwhelming.”

He listed those for the award to be the first lady Sokoto state, Hajiya Dr Mariya Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Sen. Haliru Dauda Jika, Hon Bashir Muhammed Dala, Alh Yarima Shatima, leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Umar Sanda Abdullahi, Yakubu Mohammed, Mal shehu Ahmad Isah, Emir of Daura, HRH Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar and others.

Others are, Hajiya Rukkaya Ibrahim, Dr.Auwal Mohammed Abdullahi, Prof. Amina Umar Ganduje, Hajiya farida Umar Faruq, Hajiya Halima Idris, Layla Ali Ali Othman, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, Gov. Yahaya Bello, Hon Bashir Wada,Amb Kingsley Azonobi, Prince UC Ingawa, Engr Jerry Ameh, Hon Auwal Aranfosu and Alhaji Muktar Bello Maigona.