Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has been lauded by the president of the African Bar Association, Hannibal Uwaifo Esq., for his great transformational strides in digital health infrastructure provision in the state.

According to a statement by AFBA director of publicity, Collins Steve Ugwu, Uwaifo made this observation when his entourage en-route to the AFBA annual conference in Niamey beginning on October 3, made a stopover in Sokoto where he was honored to inspect key signature projects of the governor.

He said, “It is humanely touching when a government in service prioritises the health of the people in such a sustainably holistic manner the way Governor Tambuwal has actionably done and still doing.”

The inspection was conducted by the commissioner for justice and attorney general of the state, Mr. Mohammad Suleiman (SAN), who emphasized that the governor was unsparing to deliver his contract bargain with the people and even more before he leaves office.

The projects visited include a completed and fully fitted Modern Digital Diagnostic Centre, the massive construction site of Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital, and a legacy Modern High Court complex.

The Sokoto State High Court chief registrar, Mr. Bashar Ibrahim while taking the group round the court complex, testified too that the governor had been extraordinary in his pursuit of access to justice for all.

The AFBA president after the inspections remarked; “I’m proudly impressed not only for the governor as a friend, and the good people of Sokoto State that energise his commitment, but for African bar especially, because it exemplifies our mutual service mission to humanity and justified our choice of him as a life board member of African bar.

He further thanked the governor for his usual kind hospitality, while stating that AFBA looked forward to receiving him warmly in Niamey where he is expected to be conferred with the Continental Bar’s Distinguished Service Award.