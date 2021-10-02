Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has been lauded by the President of the African Bar Association (AFBA), Hannibal Uwaifo Esq., for his great transformational strides in digital health infrastructure provisions in the state.

According to a statement by AFBA director of publicity, Collins Steve Ugwu, Uwaifo made this observation when his entourage en-route to AFBA annual conference in Niamey beginning on October 3, made a courtesy stopover in Sokoto, where he was honoured to inspect key signature projects of the governor.

He said, “It is humanely touching when a government in service prioritises the health of his people in such a sustainably holistic manner the way Governor Tambuwal has actionably done and still doing.”

The inspection was conducted by the Honourable Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State, Mr. Mohammad Suleiman (SAN), who emphasised that the governor was unsparing to deliver his contract bargain with the people and even more before he bows out of office deservedly accomplished.

The projects visited included a completed and fully fitted Modern Digital Diagnostic Centre, the massive construction site of Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital, and a legacy Modern High Court complex.

The Sokoto State High Court chief registrar, Mr. Bashar Ibrahim, while taking the group round the Court complex also testified that the governor has been extraordinary in his pursuit of access to justice for all.

AFBA President after the inspection remarked, “I’m proudly impressed not only for the governor as a friend, and the good people of Sokoto state that energizes his commitment, but for African Bar especially, because it exemplified our mutual service mission to humanity and justified our choice of him as a life board member of African Bar.”

He further thanked the governor for his usual kind hospitality, while stating that AFBA looked forward to receiving him warmly in Niamey where he is expected to be conferred with the Continental Bar’s Distinguished Service Award.