ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

Following the removal of the National Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Lists, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC in Sokoto state have joined their counterparts across the nation to protest the development.

NLC leadership converge at their Sokoto secretariat before matching to the the State House of Assembly in show of their displeasure with the scenario.

Addressing members at the Sokoto State Assembly, the NLC chairman, Comrade, Aminu Umar warned that they will continue to resist attempt by any body or group of persons working against the interest of labour in Nigeria.

According to him, the plot is nothing other than a brutal effort geared towards enslaving the Nigerian workers.

While warning that the hard work and tolerance of Nigerian workers must not be taken for granted, Comrade Amimu Umar said workers are the bedrock of any nation’s development.

Receiving the protesting workers on behalf of the Speaker, leader of the All Progressives Congress APC in Sate House of Assembly, Hon Bello Isa Ambarura assured that they will look into their grievances.

Ambarura further noted that Sokoto Assembly will continue to protect the interest of the workers.