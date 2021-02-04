ADVERTISEMENT

BY ANKELI EMMANUEL, Sokoto

In continuation of its resolbe to prioritize education, the Sokoto state government has paid seven hundred and forty eight million naira as examination fees to WAEC and NECO.

The payment covers those who sat for the exams in 2019 and 2020 as confirmed by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Abubakar Guiwa.

While urging all candidates from the state who sat for both WAEC and NECO in the respective years to go online and check their results, Bello Guiwa that will enable those that are successful seek higher education within or outside the state.

According to the commissioner, the payment is done for all students in the state provided you schooled in Sokoto irrespective of your state of origin.

He further added that schools from basic down to secondary is free for everybody in Sokoto, hence calling on those within school age never to miss that golden opportunity.

In his advise to the expected beneficiaries of the state government gesture, the commissioner appealed to all of them to continue to play their part to justify the huge resources being spent on them.

Also commenting, the Sokoto State Director of Examinations, of Malam Shehu Mohammed Lema said all candidates can click to see their results by the end of this week.

A statement by the public relations officer of the state ministry of basic and secondary education, Nura Bello Maikwanci qouted Malam Lema as saying no student had a case of withheld result.