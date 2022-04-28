Deputy Senate minority whip, Senator Ibrahim Danbaba, has defected from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker’s decision to join the APC was conveyed in a letter yesterday read at the start of plenary by the senate president, Ahmad Lawan.

Also, a former lawmaker from Hong constituency in Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hassan Mamman Barguma, has resigned from APC. Barguma served as the majority leader in 2015.

Danbaba, who represents Sokoto South in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, was nominated by the PDP on July 15, 2022, for the position of Deputy Minority Whip, following the defection of the former Deputy Whip, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u, representing Zamfara North from the PDP to the APC.

Danbaba’s defection brings the total number of APC Senators in the upper chamber to 71, and PDP 37.

The lawmaker, in his letter, explained that his decision to leave PDP was informed by the lingering and multifaceted crisis at the zonal level.

Danbaba’s letter read, “I write to formally inform you and distinguished colleagues of my decision to join the APC from the PDP.

“My decision is anchored on the continuing multifaceted crisis that have bedeviled the PDP, especially at the zonal level which has created not only credibility problems, but has undermined party discipline, cohesion and focus.

“The situation at the state level has not helped matters either as depicted by lack of political sanity, focus and credible leadership.

“I have in APC, the political ideology in consonance with my personal political philosophy. This Ideology also seems the best suited to meet the expectations and aspirations of my constituents.

“While thanking you, Mr. President, please, accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Attempts by Senators Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT) and Lilian Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra Central), to rely on point of orders to stop Danbaba’s defection were unsuccessful as the Senate President ruled them out of order.

Senate Ekwunife, while relying on the provisions of Section 68(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), requested that Danbaba’s seat be declared vacant.

The Senate President, however, ruled her out of order, saying the reasons advanced by Senator Danbaba were valid and excusable under the law.

In his letter of resignation, which he addressed to Hong ward chairman of APC, Barguma said he took the decision after realising that the party cannot change for the better.

He said, “I joined the APC as a pioneer member in 2014 with the hope and high expectations of political power creation and justice that will serve the needs of the people of Hong LGA, Adamawa State and Nigeria at large.

“I envisioned a political party where all people are treated equally with relevance and decorum according to democratic principles regardless of ethnic, religious or income.

“I envisaged hope and confidence that all people would be recognized, respected, and given a chance. Unfortunately, this was not the case and I can no longer stand by and watch helplessly.

“Therefore, for the reasons I stated above, I’m hereby resigning from the APC effective from 27th April 2022. I hope for those who remain, they can change the party for the better,” he said.