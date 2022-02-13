The eldest grandson of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, Premier of Northern Nigeria who is the Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, is dead.

He died at the age 50 of cardiac arrest at the 44 Army Reference hospital Kaduna early hours of yesterday.

Until his death, the prominent kingmaker in the seat of the Caliphate was the chairman, board of directors of Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA).

According to a competent source, the Magajin Garin Sokoto suffered from cardiac arrest before he was rushed to the military hospital where he died.

His remains was buried in Sokoto yesterday according to Muslim rites.

He was committed to mother earth at the family burial ground after the funeral prayer attended by a large crowd of people from all walks of lives.

The late Magajin Garin of Sokoto Caliphate is the son of the late Aishat, the second daughter of late Sir Ahmadu Bello

Incidentally, the mother, survived by five children and a younger sister who is the last daughter of the late Premier and wife of the late Umaru Aliyu Shinkafi, died last year in a Dubai hospital at the age of 75.

The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Mosque, Liman Malami Akwara.

The prayer was attended by governors of Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna States, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu and Nasir el-Rufai respectively.

Others are former Governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar and many public office holders.

Survived by three wives and six children, the late Hassan Danbaba, who is the board chairman of Sokoto Rima Basin Development Authority (SRBDA) was President of Bina Consults and Integrated Services Limited.

One of his neighbours at Kanwuri, Abubakar Sokoto, described him as “someone with a clear record breaking history and testimony of receiving daily blessings and prayers from his mother throughout her lifetime.

“This is a man I knew who sacrificed millions of naira to build several Jumu’at Mosques in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and Sokoto for Muslim communities on behalf of his lovely mother.

“Magajin Garin gave scholarships to thousands of people to study all over the world. He took care of thousands of widows and orphans in Binanchi, Kanwuri, Gidadawa and other areas of Sokoto.

“He hated injustice and persecution with a passion. He helped and supported the vulnerable, the weak, the persecuted, the oppressed and the misrepresented and maligned more than any other. Indeed, the death of Magajin Garin Sokoto is a great loss to the Caliphate,” he added.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday expressed deep shock over the death of Hassan Danbaba Marafa, the Magajin Garin Sokoto and grandson of the late Premier of Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sardauna Sokoto.

The president, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu said, ”I am shocked beyond words. The Magajin Gari leaves a void that will be difficult to fill in the Sultanate and our nation.

”He was always full of happiness and warmth. He will be remembered as an envoy of the culture and traditions of the Sultanate.

”My prayers and thoughts are with the family he left behind, the government and people of Sokoto State. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Also, the chairman, Senate committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, expressed grief over the demise of Alhaji Hassan Danbaba.

Wamakko, in a message of condolence, described the late Magajin Garin as “a distinguished gentleman and respected traditional ruler who contributed immensely to the development of Sokoto Caliphate and the nation in general.

“Sokoto Caliphate has indeed lost a father and a respected leader who lived a life of service to the Caliphate, Nigeria and humanity,” the former Sokoto State governor stated.

In his tribute, Hon Yusuf Dingyadi, a close ally of the deceased and currently a special adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal, said no human being can quantify the late Magajin Garin’s kind gestures and philanthropist activities across the country.

“He was an excellent listener, giver and friend. We lost a man with a great heart of assistance and respect,” Dangyadi stated.

Mourning the late Magajin Garin Sokoto also were the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who led the funeral prayer.