The World Bank, has in partnership with the federal government formally inaugurated the installation of solar energy in 5,000 households in Abia state for 24-hour uninterrupted electricity supply.

The project which is being executed by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) is part of the goverment’s drive to provide power off the national grid for five million households in Nigeria.

At the event in Aba, Engr Chinonso Ugwueke, who led the installation team said they were brought by the member for Aba South state constitency in the state House of Assembly, Hon Obinna Ichita.

According to him, the second term legislature and All Progressives Grand Alliance leader in the state had already paid for 3,000 households for free installation in the commercial city constituency.

Similarly, Ichita said renewable energy has the potential to meet the energy needs of the constitency and the environs especially at a time like this when the national grid had almost collapsed.

His words: “When I discovered the opportunity, I felt I should not waste time in bringing it down to my constituents considering how important Aba is in our march to industrialisation.

Commending the bank and the goverment for the project, he said with regular electricity supply there would be improved socioeconomic development, job creation and employment windows in the constituency.

Ichita, who therefore, urged the state government and entrepreneurs to key into the project, added: “The constant power outages and collapse of the national grid underpin the importance of this project.”

In his address, the regional manager of the contracting firm, Mr Ibrahim Usman noted that the project was in line with Goal 7 of the Sustainable Development Goal of the United Nations.

Usman maintained that apart from providing the service at subsidised rates, over 1000 youths from the constituency would be engaged for the installation after a free training by the firm.

In his remarks, the chairman of Aba South Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Ibe Enyeazu, expressed delight and lauded Ichita for the project, saying the communities would give maximum support to the firm.