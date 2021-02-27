BY ABAH ADAH |

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stated that aside fixing Nigeria’s power supply challenge, the 5 million homes solar installation plan under the Buhari administration’s Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) will generate significant employment through the development of local capacities for the manufacture and maintenance of solar components and equipment.

Osinbajo, according to a statement signed by senior special assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, made the remark on Thursday during a virtual engagement with stakeholders involved in the implementation of the Solar Power Naija Initiative.

The Vice President said the initiative would be a game changer in the renewable energy space because, besides the installation of the 5 million solar home system and mini grids, the initiative would also create jobs by enhancing local capacity development.

Under the arrangement, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) will drive the implementation while private companies will install and manage the home systems, drawing funding from a low-cost loan facility from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Under the Solar Home System of the ESP, the federal government is connecting 5 million households to solar systems and servicing 25 million Nigerians who are not connected to the national grid.