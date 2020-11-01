By Tarkaa David, Abuja |

The Defence Headquarters has denied that its troops killed and dumped bodies in a pond, while responding to the looting incidence at the residence of former Speaker Yakubu Dogara in Jos.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operation,s Major General John Enenche, said report alleged that residents of Gwafan village in Jos North local Government Area were thrown into confusion when soldiers attached to the Special Task (STF) Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), killed four members of the community and dumped their bodies in surrounding dams during as they prevent hoodlums from looting the residence of Dogara.

He said “on Sunday October 25, 2020, hoodlums and vandals invaded the private property of the former Speaker at Lamingo, with a view to looting it.

“Consequently, troops of the STF, OPSH, which is saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace and tranquility in Plateau State and environs, were immediately deployed to bring the situation under control.

“Guided by extant Rules of Engagement and Standing Operating Procedures for such situations, the troops arrived at the residence and apprehended 114 hoodlums comprising 21 females and 93 males.”

He said the timely intervention of troops at the residence of the former Speaker ensured that the situation was nipped in the bud, adding that therefore, the story is malicious and mischievous against the Nigerian military and Operation SAFE HAVEN in particular, that has fostered peace in Plateau State.

“On October 26, 2020, 41 suspected hoodlums comprising six females and 35 males were arrested and thereafter released after profiling. One therefore wonders where there was shooting for a situation that was managed professionally to bring the situation under control,” he added.