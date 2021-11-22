Properties worth millions of Naira were on Monday allegedly destroyed at Awomama in Oru East local government area of Imo State by rampaging soldiers.

Sources said fleeing gunmen had gunned down a soldier, an action that irked the military men.

In response, the source who pleaded anonymity said the soldiers went on a destruction spree including burning down houses.

Already villagers at the Awomama junction have fleed in their numbers to safety.

Attempt by our correspondent to get Police reaction proved abortive as the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command would not respond to enquiries.