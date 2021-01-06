Gombe State government has expressed willingness to work in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development as well as other players in the solid minerals sector in a bid to explore, exploit and develop the sector to enhance the economy of the state.

To this end, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya met with the minister of state for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Samson Ogah at the Gombe state Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Speaking shortly after the meeting, the minister commended Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s commitment towards harnessing the abundant resources in Gombe state for the benefit of the people.

He said, “We discussed extensively with His Excellency on partnership between Gombe and the federal government as it relates to solid minerals and the governor has shown great enthusiasm in developing the mining sector in his state which goes to show a governor with a vision and mission.”

The minister expressed delight with the governor’s disposition towards getting the right partners who can invest in harnessing and developing the minerals in Gombe state for the good of the people and the economy.

He noted that with the dwindling fortunes of the oil sector, government at all levels must seek for alternatives.

“Now that the oil is going down, the government must diversify and the way to go is the mining sector and agriculture. I must say that the governor of Gombe state has shown foresight and commitment in this regard, that is why he initiated this meeting.”

Dr. Ogah assured of the federal government’s commitment to support the state in its efforts to properly harness her mineral potential for the development of the state in particular and the country at large.

Gombe is blessed with abundant natural resources, including gypsum, limestone and coal among others.

Gombe Ranks High On List Of States With Reduced Domestic Debt In 2020

… Ranks second in Northeast

This is according to statistics gathered and published by a reliable online Data Tech Company, Statisense.com.ng.

The statistics showed Gombe state ranking 2nd in the Northeast geographical zone.

According to the report, Gombe state has reduced its inherited local debt profile by 6.49 billion naira in 2020.

The research according to the publishers was largely sourced from documents released by the Debt Management Office, which was further analyzed and made public.

This latest report further attests to Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s fiscal policy and prudent management of the state’s resources, reduction of cost of governance and avoiding wasteful spending in the last 19 months of his piloting the affairs of Gombe state.

The deployment of technology for revenue collection under Governor Inuwa Yahaya administration has also resulted in the blockage of revenue leakages, elimination of sharp practices and eventual increase in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

This has helped the APC administration in Gombe to deliver dividends of democracy across the 11 local government areas in sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, agriculture and environment.

The governor’s senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismaila Uba Misilli recalled that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in its latest Accountability Index ranked Gombe state second in Northeast on transparency and accountability in governance which he also attributed to Governor Yahaya’s fiscal policy and prudence in the management of the state’s scarce resources.

It is also noteworthy that Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s administration has consistently maintained a top five spot on the monthly Progressive Governors Forum Performance report.

Gombe Governor Consoles BPSR DG Over Death Of 25 Year Old Son

Gombe state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has sent his deepest condolences to the director general of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Alhaji Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi over the loss of his 25 year old son, Ahmad Suyudi Dasuki Arabi who died in Abuja.

Governor Yahaya, in a statement signed by Ismaila Uba Misilli, his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, described the death of Ahmed Suyudi, a graduate of Business Administration who finished his one-year mandatory NYSC service at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), recently as quite sorrowful and devastating.

He consoled the BPSR director general to take solace and accept it as a test from the Almighty Allah, quoting from the Prophet’s saying ‘what Allah Has taken belongs to Him and to Him belongs what He granted and He has an appointed time for everything’.

Governor Yahaya, on behalf of the government and people of Gombe state, conveyed his deepest condolences to Alhaji Ibrahim Dasuki Arabi and his family over the great loss, praying Almighty Allah to grant the deceased Aljannat Firdaus and give his parents the fortitude to bear the loss.