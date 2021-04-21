BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr Uchechukwu Ogar, has said given the speed with which the ministry is implementing reform initiatives and strategies in pursuit of its mandate, the solid minerals sector is set to trigger Nigeria’s industrialisation.

The minister made the statement yesterday when the SG7 of the senior executive course 43, 2021 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru, Jos paid him courtesy visit in Abuja.

He said, “In our commitment to deliver on the presidential task, we have also developed and adopted new reform initiatives and innovative strategies necessary for ensuring optimal performance and sustainable growth of the solid minerals sector.

“We are convinced that given the needed support and the momentum at which we are doing our work, the solid minerals sector will trigger industrialisation which will lead to achieving the goals of creating massive job opportunities, creating wealth, while diversifying the economy.”

He said there has been a significant improvement in the sector’s contribution to the country’s revenue generation in recent times as a result of the efforts being made to diversify its revenue base.

Head of the delegation, Prof. Audu Gambo, said they were at the ministry to understudy the ministry, owing to its strategic role in growing the economy, and to be acquainted with its mandate and programmes.

The ministry’s operational module was presented with explanations on the seven strategic minerals, what are being done at the various levels of the ministry, the challenges among others.