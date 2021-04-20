BY ABAH ADAH, Abuja

Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Dr Uchechukwu Ogah, has said that given the speed with which the ministry was implementing reform initiatives and strategies in pursuit of its mandate, the solid minerals sector is set to trigger Nigeria’s Industrialisation.

The minister was speaking on Tuesday when the SG7 of the Senior Executive Course 43, 2021 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru, Jos, visited the ministry in Abuja to be intimated with the progress being made towards attaining the ministry’s mandate of diversifying the nation’s economy.

He said, “In our commitment to deliver on the presidential task, we have also developed and adopted new reform initiatives and innovative strategies necessary for ensuring optimal performance and sustainable growth of the solid minerals sector.

“We are convinced that given the needed support and the momentum at which we are doing our work, the solid minerals sector will trigger industrialisation which will lead to achieving the goals of creating massive job opportunities, creating wealth, while diversifying the economy.”

While responding to questions from his guests, the Minister disclosed that there has been a significant improvement in the sector’s contribution to the country’s revenue generation in recent times as a result of the frantic efforts being made to diversify its revenue base

He added that apart from the royalties known to be the major source of revenue, there are other sources with good revenue potentials.

Earlier speaking, the head of the delegation from NIPSS, Prof. Audu Gambo, who thanked the Minister for the warm reception accorded them, said they were in Abuja to understudy the ministry, owing to its strategic role in growing the economy, and to be acquainted with its mandate and programmes.

To this end, the ministry’s operational module was presented to the guests with explanations on the seven strategic minerals, things being done at the various levels of the ministry, and its challenges, among others.