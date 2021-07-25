Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed a new deal with the club until 2024, with an option for a further year.

The Norwegian, 48, took over permanently in March 2019, having been put in interim charge when Jose Mourinho departed three months earlier.

He led United to second place in the Premier League last season and the Europa League final, which they lost.

Solskjaer said he was “delighted” at signing the new contract.

“We are more confident than ever that, under Ole’s leadership, we are heading in the right direction,” said United’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward.

“Ole and his staff have worked tirelessly putting the foundations in place for long-term success on the pitch.

Solskjaer spent 11 seasons as a United player, scoring the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final.

He became United’s fourth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 when he signed a three-year contract in March 2019.

Solskjaer led the Old Trafford club to third in his first full season when they also got to the semi-finals of the Europa League before losing to Sevilla.

In the last campaign, United finished 12 points behind champions Manchester City in claiming the runners-up spot, while they were beaten by Villareal on penalties in the Europa League final.