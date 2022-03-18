Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has apologised to the people of the state and other guests at his inauguration over the “breach of protocol” during the ceremony.

Widow of Biafra leader, Bianca Ojukwu and the wife of former governor Willie Obiano, Ebelechukwu, were involved in a scuffle during the ceremony.

The governor’s media aide, Joe Anatune, who disclosed in a statement yesterday, said Soludo had apologised over the incident, adding that the breach was caused by improper communication arising from a “personal issue between the two parties.”

“Steps are being taken to resolve the misunderstanding and restore the parties to their previous relationship,” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anambra State has over the years been known for a huge stock of social harmony, and the stock will increase substantially in the years ahead as part of the concerted efforts to accelerate the state’s development,” Anatune added.

ADVERTISEMENT