The Anambra State Governor Professor Chukwuma Soludo has appealed for support from wealthy indigenes of the state to provide efficient health facilities to the people of the state.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, to commission a hospital built by Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation in collaboration with Boom Foundation, USA in memory of his mother, Same Irene Okwuosa, at Orifite, Ekwusigo local government, Soludo stated that part of the priorities of his government was to guarantee the well-being of every resident of the state, including those living in rural areas and cities.

Commending Sir Okwuosa for providing a hospital properly equipped with top class hospital facilities that can even handle critical cases including open heart surgery, Soludo promised that his administration would support the hospital to ensure that it does not lack medical professionals that would put the facilities into proper use to save the people of the state and Nigerians at large from seeking medical treatment overseas.

He congratulated the people of Ekwusigo local government over the establishment of the hospital, saying he was particularly happy that it would aid the government’s resolve to minimise the stress of rural dwellers leaving for urban areas for medical attention amidst insecurity.

Earlier in his address, Sir Okwuosa stated that he was motivated by the concern his late mother always showed whenever she saw a sick person to found the hospital, adding that was why he named the hospital after her: Dame Irene Memorial Hospital.

He stated that in addition to providing efficient medical services, especially handling critical cases like heart surgery, the hospital would provide about 100 direct job opportunities, 500 businesses and healthcare to about 3,000 patients annually.

“It would be better to affect and touch lives of people through people oriented positive interventions in areas of soceital needs, than amassing wealth in aggrandisement which was all vanity. Our nurses and doctors are under instruction not to reject any patient on account of money but to save life first”, Sir Okwuosa stated further