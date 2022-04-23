Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has charged political appointees and top civil servants serving in his administration to internalise the vision of his administration.

He gave the charge at a two day retreat for the appointees and top civil servants which started yesterday.

The governor said the reason for the retreat was to bring them up to speed about what was required of them in serving the public.

Soludo said he aimed at getting them to internalise the core vision of his administration in order to be able to function well.

Those involved in the retreat were commissioners, special advisers, heads of agencies/parastatals, permanent secretaries and key aides in his government.

The minister of Works and former Lagos state governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola, drilled the appointees on the rudiments of public service.

Soludo said: “I am grateful to our resource person for today, His Excellency, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, for availing us his wealth of experience as a former governor of Lagos State, who led mind-blowing public sector reforms in the centre of excellence.

“For me, it is important that every member of the team internalises the vision, and sees the task of providing a livable and prosperous homeland for Anambra, as a collective responsibility.”