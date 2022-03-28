Anambra State governor Professor Chukwuma Soludo has emphasised the role of mothers in building a better society by instilling sound moral values in their children at their infancy.

He said this was critical to engendering a society of disciplined citizens. Soludo stated this in his special message to mark this year’s Mothering Sunday celebration of the Anglican Church yesterday.

He urged mothers to join forces with his administration to stop the current Monday sit-at-home being observed in the state and the entire Southeast region as a mark of solidarity with the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu due to its huge negative impact on the economy of the region.

He stated that moral decadence has become so pervasive in the society, and advised that to reverse the situation mothers must rise up to the occasion by inculcating the culture of sound moral upbringing and personal discipline in the youngsters.

Soludo said this is imperative so that the youngsters would grow up to live a better and rewarding life and in the process built a safer society.

He emphasised that the essence of Mothering Sunday was for sober reflection especially in regards to parenting.

The governor lamented a situation where the youngsters are now being deeply influenced by negative tendencies and a false sense of get-rich-quick attitude which has ruined a lot of the youths.

“This get-rich-quick syndrome has resulted in senseless killings, drug abuse, mindless ritual killings, armed robbery and a host of other anti-social vices which have bedeviled the society,” Soludo lamented.

