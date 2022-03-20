Anambra State Governor Professor Charles Soludo has promised dwellers in Okpoko area in Ogbaru local government area of the state that his administration would soon transform the area into a modern city.

Soludo who visited the area a day after his inauguration said his action was in line with his campaign promise.

The governor who was accompanied on the visit by his deputy, Dr. Onyekachi Ibezim and secretary to the state government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, deputy chief of state and chief protocol, Mr. Chinedu Nwoye, expressed regret that an area like Okpoko still exists in the state and assured the inhabitants that his administration would soon begin the clean up and recovery of the area.

He issued a quit notice to miscreants and those who extort traders disguising as state government revenue collectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his administration would introduce digital revenue collection that would ensure payment of state government revenue directly into the government treasury.

Residents of the Okpoko community trooped out to receive the governor, singing praises as they expressed hope that their lives would soon be transformed for the better.