Another political party, Mega Party of Nigeria (MPN), has filed a petition against the victory of former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, at the November 6, 2021, Anambra State governorship election.

This brings to 12 the number of parties that have filed petitions against Soludo at the election petitions tribunal.

Meanwhile, the secretary of the Anambra State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting at the state judiciary headquarters, Awka, Mr Surajo Gusau, has said the tribunal would commence sitting on Thursday.

Gusau who spoke exclusively to LEADERSHIP, however, explained that what the tribunal would do from Thursday when it commences sitting “is to take only exparte motions, pending when all the processes would have been served on all the necessary parties, and, their replies received within the prescribed period as allowed in the Electoral Act”.

He said the inaugural sitting of the tribunal to commence trial of the petitions had not been fixed.

Gusau said with the petition filed by the MPN the tribunal now has a total of 12 petitions, and listed some other petitions already received by the tribunal to include those from the APC, Accord Party, Labour Party, Action Democratic Party (ADP) People for Democratic Change (PDC), among others.

Counsel to the trio of LP, PDC and MPN, Prince Christopher Ekweozor told LEADERSHIP that MPN which fielded one Praise Okechukwu as its candidate, for instance will be urging the tribunal to cancel the entire governorship election, and, conduct the poll afresh for the reason of his client’s exclusion from the ballot during the conduct of the governorship election.

He stated that his “client (MPN) is one of the political parties which INEC deregistered, but which the Appeal Court ordered the INEC to include as political parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“INEC did not include the logo of my client in the ballot during the governorship election, so, what my client is asking for in the tribunal is for the cancelation of the election, and, that INEC should publish her logo in the ballot and conduct the governorship election afresh”, the MPN lawyer stated.

He stated further that LP which has Mr Obiora Agbasimalo as candidate is however praying the tribunal to disqualify Soludo as candidate in the election for allegedly spending over N1.2billion allowed in the electoral law during the campaigns, as according to him, his client claimed that the former CBN governor spent about N3billion to hire lawyers who defended him in the case wherein Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji challenged All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA candidate at the court in Jigawa State.

He also stated that LP and Agbasimalo would urge the tribunal to reject any of those lawyers who handled the case for Soludo in Jigawa Court from appearing as his lawyers, and, also for APGA in the tribunal since they are “witnesses in the case against Soludo in the tribunal.”