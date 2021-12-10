The Anambra State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has struck out the petition filed by the Accord Party and its candidate, Dr. Godwin Maduka, challenging the declaration of former Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, as winner of the November 6 and 9, Anambra State governorship election.

The three-man panel headed by Justice B. Mohammed stuck out the petition yesterday following an exparte motion filed in the tribunal by the lawyer to the Accord Party and Dr. Maduka, Mr. N. D. Agu.

Other members of the tribunal are: Justice Edem Akpan and Justice O.H. Oyajinmi.

Moving the motion exparte, Mr. Agu urged the tribunal Jurists to strike out the petition because “the petitioners are no longer interested in pursuing the petition.

He further informed the tribunal that the petition was not even served on any respondent.

Delivering ruling on the motion exparte, the tribunal chairman, Justice Mohammed said the prayers of the applicants are granted and accordingly struck out the petition.

Meanwhile, earlier the tribunal had ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to avail the All Progressives Congress, APC and its candidate, Senator Andy Uba, as well as the Anambra state Governor-elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo and his political party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, access to jointly inspect all the materials used in the conduct of the just concluded Anambra state governorship poll.

Justice Mohammed gave the order while ruling on Motions Exparte filed in the tribunal by the APC and Uba on one hand, and Soludo and APGA on the other hand respectively urging the tribunal to order INEC to make available the materials used in the conduct of the election for then to inspect

Justice Mohammed, however, ordered that the parties would carry out the inspection in the presence of the security agencies, including the police and the DSS.

While Mr. Emeka Okafor represented APC and Andy Uba as their legal counsel, APGA and Soludo were represented at the tribunal by Mr. S. I. Ezeokenwa with Mrs. C. E. Udealor.