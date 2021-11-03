Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State, candidates of political parties have urged the federal government to release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops.

The candidates in a joint statement yesterday noted that the release of Kanu would eschew all acts that may torpedo the forthcoming election.

While they committed to a violence-free election, they however urged IPOB not to do anything that would be seen to be hindering the smooth running of the forthcoming election.

They however called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the armed forces, other security agencies and all stakeholders to discharge their mandates in accordance with the law and in a fair and just manner.

The statement was jointly signed by candidates of Action Alliance (AA), Ben Etiaba; African Democratic Congress (ADC), Akachukwu Nwankpo; All Progressives Congress (APC), Andy Uba; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Chukwuma Soludo; Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Onyejegbu Okwudili.

Others are Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo; Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Nnamdi Nnawuo; Social Democratic Party (SDP), Obinna Uzoh; Young People’s Party (YPP), Ifeanyi Ubah; Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Obiora Okonkwo.

The statement of the candidates came barely days after the religious and traditional rulers from the South East demanded the release of Kanu as well as demilitarisation of the zone.

The statement read in part, “We the candidates in the forthcoming Anambra State Governorship Election commit unequivocally to non-violence and the maintenance of peace throughout the duration of the election and beyond.

“We urge all our supporters and other stakeholders to commit fully to these ideals and refrain from any act that may imperil the election.

“In order to eschew all acts that may torpedo the forthcoming election, we urge the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to the South East Council of Traditional Rulers and the Representatives of Igbo Archbishops and Bishops.”

They urged the federal government to take urgent steps to demilitarise the South East Zone and stem the heightened tension, skirmishes and endless bloodletting between the security agencies and our youths.

While assuring youths of the region that they feel their pains and have heard their cries, the candidates urged them to eschew violence and commit afresh to peace.

“Consistent with the above, we urge IPOB not to do anything that would hinder or be seen to be hindering the smooth running of the forthcoming Governorship Election in Anambra State and to cancel all scheduled sit-at-home orders, as these have already caused untold hardship for our people,” they said.