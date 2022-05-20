Anambra State governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, has presented a revised 2022 budget of N270 billion to the State Assembly for approval.

Tagged: “Taking Off from the Blocks”, the proposed new state budget is an increment of N28billion on the earlier N142 billion approved by the state lawmakers as the state’s 2022 budget inherited by Soludo from immediate past governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano.

Soludo told the state lawmakers while presenting the revised budget yesterday to them in the hallowed chambers of the state Assembly that the budget size is about N170 billion versus the existing appropriation of N142 billion (with the capital expenditure accounting for 64% compared to 57% previously).

He said the capital expenditure increased by 33 per cent from N81 billion to N108 billion while the recurrent expenditure increased marginally by 0.79 percent from N60 billion.

He, however, stated that the budget on security remained.

He stated that about 60 per cent of the capital expenditure is targeted at delivering infrastructure that the average citizen would feel their direct impact on and that such infrastructure would have the highest developmental impact within the shortest possible time.

Soludo said, “For instance, we have declared a state of emergency on rebuilding our road infrastructure and traffic management. About N52 billion or about 31% of the total budget is for the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and we intend to simultaneously invest in roads in most of the local governments, paying special attention to our urban regeneration agenda.

“We have requested the federal government to kindly intervene on an emergency basis on a number of federal roads in the state that have become nightmarish death traps. We confidently expect their urgent responsive action. But in the event that the expected response does not come soon, we may have to implement urgent palliatives in some places especially at Amansea; Ekwulobia- Igboukwu- Nnobi road; Ogidi; etc where the roads are literally cutting off”, the governor stated further.

He lamented the state of insecurity in the state, adding that provision of tight security was part of the priority areas the new budget would address.

He expressed regret that one of the state’s lawmakers, Okechukwu Okoye, representing Aguata II Constituency who was kidnapped a few days ago was still in the custody of his kidnappers, but assured that the security agencies were working very hard and around the clock to secure his freedom.

“God is on the throne and Anambra will win. Let me leave it at that”, Soludo assured.