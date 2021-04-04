The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said some elites are the ones pushing for Nigeria’s breakup.

Speaking in his home town Yobe, Lawan said ordinary citizens believe

that the country should remain as one contrary to calls for secession.

“I believe that the majority of Nigerians believe that they should stay together – and I mean the ordinary Nigerians,” Lawan said.

“These are people who believe in the unity of this country. But the elites is where the problem is.

“The elites will tell you, no, we have to secede. I believe that we should be fair to the multitude of Nigerians – those ordinary people of Nigeria.”

The senate president added the masses also desire to be led properly adding, “we must give them a fair leadership.”

He said grievances of those calling for secession should always be addressed adding, “I believe that unity of this country is non-negotiable.”