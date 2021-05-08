By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

President Muhammadu Buhari has decried the situation where some people always try to undermine every policy of his government, irrespective of its well intentions for the country.

He spoke Friday at State House, Abuja, during the 6th regular meeting with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) led by Professor Doyin Salami.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari said; “Some people are mercilessly against this country, we closed the borders to control the smuggling of petroleum products and check the influx of smuggled goods, arms and ammunition.

“That was when the comptroller general of customs called me, saying 40 tankers laden with petrol had been impounded. I told him to sell the fuel, sell the trucks, and put the money in the treasury.

“They still brought arms and ammunition into the country, brought in rice in vehicles and motorcycles. I said shoot anyone found illegally with AK-47, yet they haven’t stopped. People must show consideration for their own country.”

He said the federal government would focus on greater development of irrigation facilities in the country, and encourage more people into agriculture.

President Buhari said agriculture was a good way for the country to overcome economic challenges confronting it, stressing: “We need to go back to the land. Technology is doing away with petroleum, but we are lucky we have other resources, gas, vast arable land, which we are not using enough.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president was responding to a disclosure by Prof Salami in his presentation that only 2% of land under cultivation was irrigated, recommending that apart from government’s efforts, incentives were needed for private people to enter the sector.

On the security challenges which PEAC said was having great repercussions on the economy, President Buhari charged leadership at every level to go back to the basics, noting that a bottom-up approach was necessary, from ward to local council, states, and federal.

PEAC submitted that the global economy had continued to improve as COVID-19 infections dropped and roll-out of vaccination intensified, adding that the Nigerian economy, though out of recession, remained fragile with inflation rising, unemployment high, and external account weak. Policies, the economic advisory body said, “must urgently address the challenges of rising prices.”