Director-general of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Faruk Salim, has said agriculture remains the backbone of the economy in Nigeria.

Faruk stated this while signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Agricultural Produce Sellers Association of Nigeria (APSAN) to maintain standard agricultural products in the market.

He said with the help of associations like APSAN, the organisation would be able to maintain the standard in the market.

“APSAN would get a lot of experience, both in management, product marketing, labelling and packaging training. We can work with both medium and large-scale training in the agricultural industry to help them market their products properly but certified them in such a way that when they go to the next country, with our stamp, the receiving countries would know that this product is up to standard.”

Also speaking, the national president of APSAN, Aloys Akortsaha explained that apart from making sure Nigerian stand to gain good and standard products, we would also serve as a medium between FG and the farmers.

