Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has arraigned a trader, Chizoba Emmanuel, before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly producing substandard and adulterating engine oils belonging to Forte Oil, Ammasco Oil and others.

Chizoba was arraigned yesterday by SON before Justice Abimbola Awogboro on a four-count charge of producing fake engine oil, unlawful and fraudulent possession of SON’s mark of quality, Certification Number and Logo and fraudulently inscribed same on the adulterated and substandard engine oil he produced.

According to the prosecutor, Jaiye Olofindare, the defendant, a resident of No. 26 Olufemi Street Mosafejo, Ojo, Lagos, was arrested on July 16, 2021, at 25, Isoko Street, By Sunny Bus Stop, Ojo Lagos state, where he was allegedly producing the adulterated and substandard engine oil.

Olofindare also told the court that during the arrest, the defendant allegedly had in his possession SON Mark of Quality, Certification Number and Logo, which he inscribed on the adulterated and substandard oil he manufactured.

The lawyer also informed the court that the defendant failed to comply with the SON’s Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) and also failed to have the requisite MANCAP’s certificate to produce engine oil.

The prosecutor further claimed that the offences committed by the defendant are contrary to and punishable under sections 26; 26 (a) and (b) of the Standards Organization of Nigeria Act, 2015.

He also maintained that the defendant also violated section 1 (18a)(ii) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, CAP M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following the not guilty plea of the defendant, the prosecutor urged the court to fix a trial date and to remand him in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services till the determination of the charge.

However, the defence counsel, U. D. Egbim pleaded with the court for a short date to enable her to file a bail application on behalf of his client.

Justice Awogboro, in a bench ruling, adjourned the matter to November 29 and 30, for definite trial and also ordered that the defendant be remanded in the Ikoyi facility of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCOs).