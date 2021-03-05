The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA).

The MoU is for an enhanced enforcement of Standards and regulations of electrical materials and installations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief Executive Officers of the two bodies signed the MoU on Friday at the SON headquarters in Abuja.

Malam Farouk Salim, Director General of SON, said the agreement was in furtherance of the organisation’s quest to work with relevant stakeholders in fulfilling its mandate.

According to him, the power sector is of great significance to the economy and wellbeing of Nigerians, which make testing and certification of electrical materials and installations imperative in ensuring standard compliance.

“The MoU clearly states that there are areas in which we can work together in protecting the electrical sector.

“This is a very important moment for us, and am very excited as we will be looking forward to making our industry more prosperous.

“We want Nigerians and our industry protected, and to ensure that taxes are accrued to government.

“We shall pass a copy of this agreement to all our 42 offices across the country for enforcement,” he said.

Salim said that SON would remain committed to consumer enlightenment activities and certification of products, processes and systems in compliance with global standards.

Peter Ewesor, NEMSA Managing Director and Chief Electrical Inspector of the Federation, said the MoU was a milestone in the agency’s efforts toward fulfilling its mandate of enforcement of technical standards and regulations.

He said it was part of the agency’s function to carry out technical inspection, testing and certification of all categories of electrical installations, electricity meters and instruments.

“We are working towards the safety of lives and properties in the Nigerian electricity supply industry, and other allied industries and workplaces.

“We have been trying to formalize this agreement, and today I want to thank the DG of SON because he has made it possible,” he said.

Ewesor said that NEMSA enforcement team would henceforth report cases of substandard electrical materials and installations as well as activities of quackery in the sector to SON for adequate actions. (NAN)