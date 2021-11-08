Director-general, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, has offered his condolences to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the people of Lagos State on the unfortunate high-rise building collapse at Ikoyi and the attendant loss of lives.

In a statement, Salim described the incident as avoidable and one collapse too many, commending the Lagos State government for setting up a panel of inquiry to unravel the root cause of the collapse and offered his organisation’s technical support in view of its mandate and abundance of competence in such investigation.

Salim pointed out that Section 5 (1) b of the SON Act No. 14 of 2015 charges the organisation to ‘Undertake investigation as necessary into the quality of facilities, systems, services, materials and products, whether imported or manufactured in Nigeria’.

He also pointed at the Section 5 (2) of the Act which states that, “for purposes of uniformity of Standards in Nigeria, all Regulatory Agencies or Organisations dealing with matters pertaining to or related to Standards shall do so in collaboration with the SON.”

He quoted Part IX (48) of the Miscellaneous Provisions in the SON Act thus ‘in every government procurement, where compliance with standards is a requirement, no payment for execution for such contract shall be made unless compliance to the relevant standards have been verified by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria.”

According to him, SON officials had visited the site to commence investigation by taking samples of iron rods, concrete mix, among others, for laboratory tests and analysis.

Salim advocated strong consequences for all standards infractions, stressing that it is necessary to promote voluntary compliance in Nigeria as in other parts of the World.

The SON DG, also commiserated with the families of the dead and injured and called on all Nigerians, particularly, authorities responsible for approvals and regulations to make adherence to approved Standards the watchword in the discharge of their duties.

Salim stated that SON requires the continuous support and collaboration of all Nigerians, other agencies and professional organisations to deliver on its mandate to the nation.