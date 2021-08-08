Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sonaira Business World, Sonia Omon Obehi Ovuehor has once again reiterated her desire for empowering vulnerable people in society, including widows, as she decided to walk her talk by sponsoring a programme for 500 widows.

The outreach dubbed, Independence Day Widow Tour is being organised by Miss Mainland Africa Beauty Queen as part of the annual rite of her tenure as a pageant queen.

The Widow Tour Lagos Outreach, which will hold at Christ Embassy Mainland Church on October 1, 2021, will empowerment 500 widows who will also benefit from a largesse that includes foodstuff such as bags of rice, oil and spaghetti among others.

Ovuehor, the CEO of Sonaira Business World, is renowned for philanthropy and has a penchant for providing opportunities for youths and stay-at-home mothers.

“I cannot let an opportunity to help women, especially widow, passes by without doing anything,” she said.

Speaking further, she praised Miss Mainland for coming up with an initiative that recognises women who need all the assistance society can render to them. “Widows are often the most neglected group of people in our society who are most deserving of empowerment opportunities,” she stated.

Sonaira Business World limited, which she founded in 2015 is into children and adult fashion, formulation, bulk and retail supply of natural skincare products, importation and supply of human hair and sales of pleasure toys. And in the past few years, Sonaira Business World has expanded and strengthened its operations in areas such as real estate marketing and logistics.

“We will try our best to put smiles on the faces of widows,” assured Ovuehor, a recipient of several awards of excellence including that of Pan African Institute (2014) and Smart Woman Nigeria Network (2013 and 2019).