In a bid to address soot and other environmental pollution caused by artisanal refining activities in the Niger Delta, the presidency has called for the review of the Petroleum Refining Regulations of 1974.

This was one of the resolutions reached at the end of the stakeholders’ emergency meeting convened by the senior special assistant on Niger Delta to President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Ita Enang.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Federal Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency.

Others include the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, and Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, amongst others.

The stakeholders resolved that there is the need for the Federal Government to consider and approve the implementation of the recommendations of the report of the National Summit on the Integration of Artisanal/Modular Refinery Operations into the In-Country Oil Refining Programme of the Oil and Gas Sector to address the issues of environmental pollution amongst others.

According to them, there is also the need for various Organisations that have crude oil refining technology to interact with Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulation Authority (NMDPRA) for them to make presentations on their available technologies, for regulations within the law.

