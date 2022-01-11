BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, where he announced that the departed monarch will get a state burial.

The governor, while addressing the family, High Chiefs and members of Ogbomoso community at the Palace of the Soun, said that the visit was to officially condole with the family and entire sons and daughters of Ogbomosoland over the demise of the foremost monarch and that of his daughter, Prof. Taibat Danmale, who died on Sunday.

According to him, the late monarch deserves state burial, adding that the state government would do just that.

The governor added that the late monarch was a forthright and very blunt person, who used to speak truth to power.

He said the monarch left a good legacy and did well for the development of Ogbomoso and the Oyo state in general.

He said, “The purpose of our visit this morning is to officially condole with the family. I want to say that Baba, as old as he was, left a good legacy and did wonderfully well for the development of not only Ogbomoso land but Oyo State.

“I like Baba because he wouldn’t hide his feelings. He spoke truth to power. So, we will miss Baba for those qualities.

“Those who don’t want unity and progress for our state have been saying a lot of negative things since Baba joined his ancestors. Some said I did not come to condole with the family because I don’t like the people of Ogbomosoland. The truth is all those people making those comments don’t know how close I am to the palace and to Mama (Olori Ibironke).

“When Baba Saka Balogun and I spoke, I gave him my word that I would attend the 8th-day Fidau prayer since I was not around on the day Baba died. But later, Baba Balogun called me back and said the 8th-day prayer event might not be appropriate for the nature of burial Baba deserves, and that we should take a bit more time and make preparations for the 40th-day prayer and outing. One thing led to the other, I had to travel and I am here today.

Earlier, the eldest son of the late monarch, Dr. Aderemi Oyewumi, said that governor Makinde was one of the favourite governors of the late monarch, adding that the visit was highly appreciated.