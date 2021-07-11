As the Nigerian entertainment industry mourns the tragic loss of popular singer, Sound Sultan, his family has confirmed the sad news and demanded utmost privacy in the circumstance as the weight of his death dawns on them.

Sound Sultan, whose real name is Lanre Fasasi, died of what the family called angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma on Sunday, July 11 in the United States.

Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL) is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related malignancies (cancers) that affect the lymphatic system (lymphomas).

Recall that the news about Sound Sultan’s ill-health and hospitalisation in the United States filtered in few months ago, and was debunked by his elder brother, Dare Fasasi popularly known as Baba Dee.

But in a statement signed by a member of the Fasasi family, Mr Kayode Fasasi, on Sunday, said Sound Sultan died at the age of 44, describing it a tragic loss too much for the family to bear.

The statement reads: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of multi talented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter, Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan.

“He passed away at the age of 44 following a hard fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma.

“He is survived by his wife, 3 children and his siblings. We his family will appreciate the utmost privacy as we come to grips with this tragic loss.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the late Sound Sultan, who was born on November 27, 1976 in Jos, Plateau State, is regarded as one of the pacesetters of modern hip hop music in Nigeria.