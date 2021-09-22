South Africa’s Banyana Banyana put up a brilliant performance to outclass the reigning African, Nigeria’s Super Falcons 4-2 on the final day of the maiden Aisha Buhari Cup and emerged champions of the six-nation tournament on Tuesday.

The South Africa’s ladies took the lead in the 6th minute of the encounter at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena through an own goal after Michelle Alozie sent the ball into her own net in an attempt to clear Hildah Magaia’s cross.

Dessire Ellis-led squad doubled their lead in the 19th minute from the penalty spot through Linda Motlhalo following a handball by Onome Ebi, and got their third goal just a minute to the end of the first half.

After the break, the Falcons came out more determined and pulled a goal back through Vivian Ikechukwu to make it 3-1.

Then in the 53rd minute Ikechukwu was on target again this time with a long range strike from distance which beat the South Africans.

But it was the South Africans who had the laugh as they extended their lead on 86 minutes from another penalty spot converted by Mamello Makhabane after Motlhalo was fouled inside the box.

Youthful, skilful and ambitious, the Banyana looked like they could score with every onslaught on the Nigerian goal, and it took the introduction of four younger players into the Nigerian squad at the start of the second period for the fans to have something to cheer about their own team.

Victory meant South Africa emerged the best team of the tournament, and a statement was made that Nigeria should henceforth put her fate in the hands of young and glory-hungry players who still have much to look forward to.