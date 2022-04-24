The zonal leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in South-East, has identified states like Abia, Anambra and Enugu as critical, vowing to put its house in order to ensure that the party record 70 per cent success in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

This was the resolution of the South-East APC at its first zonal executive committee meeting which was held in Enugu on Saturday.

The meeting, which commenced at about 2:30pm saw the Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) deliberating on a number of pressing issues such as the forthcoming 2023 general elections and the resolution of disputes within a number of state chapters of the party.

The South-East APC under the leadership of its national vice chairman, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, consequently announced its desire to record immense electoral success at the forthcoming polls with the fielding of credible candidates for all eective positions during the general elections.

To this end, the South-East APC would begin a series of consultations with numerous party stakeholders across the states as well as sensitisation programmes.

The party saidmone plank of such a sensitisation programme would be the training of party executives from the state working committee down to the ward level in order to bring a number of the party executives up to speed on the present-day party management techniques as well as the setting up of a Think-Tank at the zonal level to develop the content and manuals for such training programmes.

On its identification of Abia, Anambra and Enugu as critical states, the South-East APC noted that since these states are presently without APC governors, the task of ensuring that they come under the APC’s orbit would require strategic planning as well as the identification of the party’s strength and weaknesses within the various states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To this end, the zone needed to begin quite early to sort out the best ways to win over such states come 2023, stating that it would leave no stone unturned.

“On discipline, the zone stated that it stands with the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party which had asked all aggrieved persons to withdraw their cases from the courts,” a statement by the South-East APC media Directorate stated.