The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-East zone, on Thursday, held a stakeholders meeting in Enugu with a number of party chieftains and officials attending the meeting.

The meeting was held at the zonal secretariat of the party in Enugu.

Welcoming the delegates, the South-East representative in the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, (CECPC) and one-time Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani, announced to the cheers of the party members that thronged the venue of the meeting that the APC was beginning to find its way into the South-East zone.

He said that before the APC came into power, the party only existed on paper in the South-East, but today looking at the number of delegates present at the meeting, the story has changed.

He added that aside from the local government congresses which was forthcoming, a very pressing issue was Anambra poll, which Nnamani said was the comcern of the whole South East region.

He showered immesnse praise on Governors David Umahi and Hope Uzodinma of Ebonyi and Imo respectively, describing them as assets to the South-East.

In the case of Ebonyi, Nnamani said what was going on in the state in terms of development was a cultural shock.

He urged party members to shun undue criticism of each other and resolve their crisis in a matured manner.

Also speaking, Governor Umahi wanted the APC to carry everyone along, urging all who were still aggrieved with the fallout of the Anambra primaries to drop all their interests since the leader of the party had raised the hand of a particular candidate.

Other speakers include the five state party chairmen that make up the zone, the deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha; Minister of State for Mines and Steel, Uche Samson Ogah, and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Azubuike Ihejirika (rtd).

Also present was the governorship candidate of the APC in Anambra State, Senator Andy Uba, who arrived the venue with his entourage and six of the State House of Assembly members who recently defected to the APC.