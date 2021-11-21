Some leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East geopolitical zone under the aegis of Concerned South East APC members have warned politicians from the zone against vying for the position of national chairman being dangled by some northern governors.

In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by its spokesman, Chief Chinedu Ogbonna, the group said the people of the South East were only interested in the position of the presidency and not the chairmanship position.

Ogbonna hinted that stakeholders warned politicians from the South East not to accept or contest for the national chairmanship position, saying whoever does so would be regarded as a saboteur and an enemy of the Igbo people.

The statement said: “Igbo leaders are reaching out to other regions for their support in producing the next president in 2023 in the interest of peace, equity and unity just as the Igbo have supported other regions in the past, therefore, Igbos should not be seen hurting their own course.

“We call on our politicians of South East extraction to go all out and contest. Our people are blessed; we have enough presidential materials including Sen. Ken Nnamani, Governor Dave Umahi; Chris Ngige; Sen Orji Uzor Kalu; Dr ogbonnaya Onu and many others.

“So, we are ready. Our stand is that any politician from Igboland who puts himself up for the position of national chairman would be regarded as a traitor and an enemy of the Igbo people and history won’t be kind to that fellow. It’s simply treacherous”.

Ogbonna further warned that if the party zones the national chairmanship position to the South East region, it would lead to mass defection to other parties.

The group appealed to the governors and leaders of the party to look elsewhere in choosing the national chairman and not the South East, “as that would block the quest of Igbo presidency.”

“The South East cannot produce the national chairman and at the same time produce the president,” he added.