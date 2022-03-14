An All Progressives Congress (APC) women group from the South East under the aegis of Hope 4 Women Development Initiative (H4WDI) has canvassed more party position for womenfolk in their geopolitical region. Led by a federal commissioner at the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon Ginika Tor, stated that the group is designed to provide support system for women in politics and to empower and support women with skills, knowledge and resources in order to improve their livelihoods to enable them effectively challenge for leadership positions in their spheres of human endeavors.

She added that they will mentor and coach young female politicians to aspire, emerge and win elections and to support APC south East leaders, governors and their wives in advisory capacities. Members of the group stand to benefits great networking with influential personalities, unlimited support for aspiring women in politics businesses and other professions. Notable leaders of the group include the deputy chief whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, minister of state for Environment, Hon Sharon Ikeazor, Hon Miriam Onuoha, who is also a member of the House of Representatives.

