The South East Governors’ Forum have condemned the gruesome murder of Dr. Chike Akunyili, the husband to late Professor Dora Akunyili, former Minister of Information by unknown gunmen.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi who is the Chairman of the Forum gave the condemnation in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Francis Nweze and made available to Leadership.

Dr. Chike Akunyili was killed by gunmen on Tuesday evening in Anambra State while returning from a programme held to honour his late wife who was once the Director-General of National Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC)

The Governors expressed concern over how the region is now losing most of its finest to hoodlums in the zone.

They commiserated with the people of Agulu, the Anambra State Government, and Ndigbo on the unfortunate event of the murder of the elder statesman.

The statement quoted Umahi as appealing to Security Agencies to rise to the occasion and arrest all perpetrators of the dastardly act to enable them to face justice.

“We have received the shocking story of the gruesome murder of one of our brightest and the husband to our late former Director-General of NAFDAC, late Professor Dora Akunyili by unknown gunmen.

“On behalf of the Governors of the South East, we condemn the act. It is not only barbaric, but it is also unbecoming how much human lives no longer matter in our Society.

“We give Security Agencies a marching order to go all out to uncover and arrest all the perpetrators of this inhuman act and make them face justice.”, Umahi said.

The governors also charged the people of the zone to collaborate with relevant security apparatus including the Ebubeagu regional Security outfit to stamp out insecurity in the South East Zone.

They prayed to God to grant the departed rest in his bosom.