By SAM EGWU, Lokoja

Ikenga Foundation, a leading sociocultural group in the South East has affirmed the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as a peacemaker and bridge builder ‘extraordinaire’ whose decisive leadership in times of national crisis has clearly demonstrated that it was indeed time for youths to take up leadership of the nation.

The Ikenga Foundation which recognises and honours individuals whose activities, particularly in positions of leadership, have impacted positively on Ndigbo anywhere in the nation extended its appreciation to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, over the recent roles he played in resolving the serious crisis posed by a North-South food blockade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Foundation’s appreciation which was contained in a letter signed by its Director-General, Dr. Ben Ugwu, lauded the Governor for leading the AUFCON (Amalgamated Union of food Stuffs and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria) and stakeholders recently to the FG, where positive negotiation ended the North-South Food blockade and paved the way for lasting peace among Nigerians irrespective of where they come from or where they reside.

He noted that governor Bello secured an all encompassing victory for both the dealers on Food Stuff from the North, the farmers of the products and trailer drivers who were all feeling the pains as well as the people of Southern Nigeria where the price of food stuffs had increased astronomically, thereby increasing hardship on the people.

The Foundation commended Gov. Bello for such gigantic strides towards ensuring peace and stability between the North and the South noting that in spite of not having any major interest on both sides the governor was able to coalesce forces and bring peace to Nigeria.

He affirmed that the Governor’s actions in office depicted that the Youths could face challenges of governance and fast-track developments when given the opportunity. He noted that the time to transfer leadership of the nation is now and not in some inchoate future.

The Foundation noted that Governor Yahaya Bello, by defusing the tension rising around the violence which recently broke in some Southern states against Northerners, has saved plenty of Igbo lives and business from feared reprisal attacks and counter-attacks in the North and elsewhere. The Foundation said that Ndigbo usually bore the brunt of such violence even when they are not actors in it and commended the Governor of Kogi State while noting that the organisation will soon roll out modalities to properly honour him.