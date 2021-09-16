The South-East caucus in the National Assembly has set up a committee to work out modalities of setting the Leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, free from detention.

This is contained in the communique issued at the end of an extraordinary meeting of the caucus held at the residence of the former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, on Wednesday.

The communique signed by all federal lawmakers from the region, explained that the meeting deliberated “elaborately on the issue of Mazi Nnamdi and resolved to intervene.”

It stated, “To this end we resolved to set up a committee to constructively interface with relevant stakeholders, the Federal Government and its relevant agencies towards finding a political solution. We will keep Ndigbo abreast of developments in that regard.

“We appeal to our people not to allow anyone to destroy the South- East region. The post-war South- East was not built through government patronage, but largely by the sheer determination and sacrifices of our people, who refused to resign to fate or bow their heads in defeat.”

The lawmakers also condemned the destruction of lives and livelihoods as well as the disruption of the ongoing examinations in schools in the South East under the guise of enforcing a sit at home order by the group.