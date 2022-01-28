The South-East South-South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), is set to hold its annual general meeting this Sunday with central attention on the development of the two regions with consequential implications to a better Nigeria.

In a notice by the general secretary of the frontline advocacy group, Ireke Kalu Onuma, he stated that the regions’ development emergencies deserve continuous critical focus as the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economic sustainability and growth, hence the imperative of all professionals to attend in person or virtually.

He noted that development as a fruit of knowledge and good governance, the professionals challenge to make certain such knowledge is available to those that govern, for higher benefits of the governed, remain a persistent duty for key engagements.

