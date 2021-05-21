The pro-development and good governance advocacy group, South East South South Professionals of Nigeria,( SESSPN) has endorsed the resolutions of the Southern Governors in Asaba .

Recall that the southern governors agreed to outlaw open grazing, pursue the restructuring of the federation, institute fiscal federalism, rejection of nepotism as state policy, and the call for empanelling a national dialogue urgently.

Rising from its General Assembly meeting in Lagos during the week, the group in a press release by the Publicity Secretary, Collins Steve Ugwu and endorsed by the President, Hannibal Uwaifo Esq. said that, the liberating proclamation in Asaba by Southern Governors is indeed a “sermon on the mount” to recover our testicular fortitude in removing the knees of insecurity on our bleeding necks and backyards.

He said “We should no longer wait to die more, or degraded worse than having our women raped in our presence, our farms ruined and ancestral lands sacked by occupiers on a conquer mission. Our redemption therefore is squarely on our hands, because expecting understanding from people with hearts inside their beasts, as killer herdsmen, is like a wish for bliss in a kidnapper’s den.

“We are emphatic that self preservation is sauce, when state protection fails abysmally. And it becomes a crying duty when such failure is seen as encouragement for outlaws.

“ We therefore affirm that the Southern Governors prescriptions are so nationally rational, that as a professional group, we indeed find it a faultless leadership inspiration. We therefore demand its courageous and collaborative implementation pursuits, and pledge to work with every stakeholder to achieve fairness and firmness of purpose.

Moreso, they noted that the deliberate and continuing devaluation of our equal Nigerianess, by the federal administration’s naked disregard to our constitutional bridges for equity in diversity, has become a crimson red flag that should be taken down immediately.

“ Because when the adversities of entitlement festers too long, it shuts the gate of reason and close the space of accommodation. It has become due to say no to open grazing and cut out menacing AK47 bearing killer herdsmen as directed by the President. There should be no more frets on this, nor should the usual weapons of intimidation and blackmail for a “divide and split” outcome be tolerated.

They also urged the Southern Governors to quickly re-engage their people with quality leadership for turn around impact and throw away persistent rulership.

“They have the capacity and opportunity to graft themselves back to their peoples hearts and respects. They must find the will to initiate the restructure they seek nationally in their states.

“They should declare emergency in agriculture to secure food security, secondary school education/skill acquisition in our zones should be free and compulsory, security studies should now be mandatory curriculum in schools, and our bold cooperation philosophy written and carved to drive our nationalities as centres of productivity and development.

“Above all, our southern governors should adapt to simple living amidst their people and see egos & accumulations as life real burdens.

“Finally we state, that a stitch in time should save our nine, because action is the thunder of voices. We affirm that wisdom is profitable at a time of danger as now, and no one should make light this solidarity, or sneak on his counterparts to sabotage this consensus without consequence,” he said .