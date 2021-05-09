South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has dissolved parliament, paving the way for the appointment of MPs from opposing sides in the country’s five-year civil war.
Activists and civil society groups say the move is long overdue.
A peace deal signed three years ago determined that almost a quarter of the MPs would come from the party of Mr Kiir’s former foe, Riek Machar.
The majority of the 550 legislators will be from the governing SPLM party.
South Sudan’s MPs will not be elected but will instead be nominated by different political parties.
“Let it not take weeks or months”, Edmund Yakani of the Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation – one of the civil society groups that signed the peace deal – told the BBC.
“If possible, the president should appoint the new parliament by Monday.”
The conflict that erupted in South Sudan in 2013 caused one of Africa’s worst humanitarian crises, with at least 380,000 people killed and millions forced from their homes.