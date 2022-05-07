The 2023 presidential polls is proving to be a tough battle by the day as leaders of the South West geopolitical zone and presidential aspirants from the zone rose from a meeting last night, with a firm resolve to produce the next president of Nigeria.

This is even as leaders of the South East region yesterday pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to support the South East to produce the next president of the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi and Senator Ibikunle Amosun were the APC aspirants who attended the “APC presidential aspirants/stakeholders meeting” of the South West, held at State House, Marina.

Former interim national chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande and former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, had called the meeting last week to meet presidential aspirants under the platform of the APC from South West.

Governors Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo attended the meeting.

Other stakeholders at the meeting are APC national secretary, Iyiola Omisore; minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Presidential aspirants that were absent at the meeting include Pastor Tunde Bakare and former Speaker House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole.

The meeting which was held behind closed doors lasted for over two hours.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the presidential aspirants and the South West leaders agreed that the zone must insist on the office of the president and nothing else, even as it was also resolved that the aspirants must work towards actualizing the South West presidency in 2023, even if it means other aspirants stepping down for the popular candidate at the APC presidential primary on May 30.

Confirming the development, pioneer interim national chairman of the APC and former governor of Osun State, Chief Akande, said the South West is united and has resolved to produce the next president in the 2023 general polls.

Akande who made this known at the end of the meeting last night said, “The stakeholders had a fruitful, mutual deliberation. We are united as we will ensure that presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will come to South .We also resolved that everybody should maintain absolute decorum. Thank you, no questions.”

S’East Leaders Seeks PMB’s Backing for Zoning Of Presidency To Region

Meanwhile leaders of the South East region yesterday pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to support the South East to produce the next president of the country.

Presenting the request to the president, Ebonyi State governor, and chairman South East Governor’s Forum, David Umahi, called for fairness and equity in the power rotation arrangement in the country.

“On the request for the presidency of the South East, I’m an aspirant and would not be able to say much about that.

“But let me say something to Nigerians; if the basis for asking for the presidency to be rotated from the North to the South is on the basis of equity, fairness and justice, and our brothers from South South and South West are putting more candidates than South East, then the question is where is the fairness?”

“Where is the morality, where is the equity? But we must honestly thank the leaders of the Middle Belt and Chief Adebanjo of South West and Chief Edwin Clark, and other leaders of these two zones who have been advocating for power rotation from North to south East, South South and South West.

“South East is political ally to the North until 1999 and when the entire North lined up behind Ekwueme for the presidency, but because of June 12, because of political dialogue we allowed and voted for Obasanjo in South West. The North gave ticket to Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and because of June 12 it was handed over to Olu Falaye”.

Umahi stated that the South East zone has made sacrifices for the entire Nigeria for the peace and stability of the country, adding that when it is the turn of the South East, “rightly or wrongly we should be considered for the peace and justice and stability of Nigeria.”

The Ebony governor continued: “And let me say that all those angling for one position or the other can only have it if there is Nigeria and Mr. President has been fighting for the unity and stability of Nigeria.

“That is why irrespective of political lineage you have treated us equally and so I want the elite to put patriotism of the nation ahead of every one of our aspirations.”

Governor Umahi stated that if equity, Justice and fairness must be the yardstick, the South East will need support, but if not it will be difficult for the South East to be shortchanged and continue to vote for those who will not vote for us.”

Emefiele, Yarima, Bankole, Boroffice, Join Crowded APC Presidential Field, Pick Forms

Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiel; Senator Ajayi Boroffice; former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu and former Zamfara State governor, Sani Yarima were among those who joined the army of presidential aspirants of the APC after declaring and picking the party’s N100 million presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

A group of supporters of former Zamfara Governor, Senator Sani Yerima, picked the nomination form for him after declaring at Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja will also.

Emefiele has just procured the presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the 2023 presidential poll.

Emefiele also paid N100 million for the nomination and expression of interest forms yesterdayat the International Conference Center, Abuja.

Emefiele’s decision to run for the office of the president in 2023 followed months of speculations regarding political aspirations of the Agbor, Delta State-born former Managing Director of Zenith Bank.

This is coming weeks after the CBN governor had warned interest groups not to drag him into partisan politics, saying he was focusing more on fixing Nigeria’s monetary policies and aligning them with federal government’s fiscal policies.

Three groups paid the N100 million to pick the forms on behalf of the CBN governor.

The groups, Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria, Friends of Emefiele and Emefiele Support Group, said Emefiele was the only responsible and responsive person to succeed President Buhari at the 2023 general election.

But the CBN governor is yet to officially declare his intention to contest for the presidency.

According to the groups, Nigeria is passing through a lot of economic and security challenges, and the parties and the electorate must bring in experience, dynamism, energy, equity and fairness in the choice of who becomes the next President of Nigeria.

Expressing the reason for their push for Emefiele, they said the CBN governor’s tenure as head of the Nigerian apex bank has shown capacity, focus, courage and worked tirelessly with the economic team of President Buhari to keep the economy of our great country afloat above recession and outright collapse.

A coalition of commodity associations in Nigeria and other groups were said to have raised N100 million to purchase the presidential expression of interest and nomination forms for the CBN governor.

The groups said the decision was reached having realized that the Emefiele is one of the trusted and tested Nigerians that have the commitment and competence to protect the interests of farmers across the country and give priority to commodity and agricultural value chain.

On his part, former governor of Zamfara State, Yariman, declared that he would fight insecurity, give free education from primary to secondary school and establish a ministry of religious affairs if he becomes president in 2023.

Yarima stated this when he received a donation of N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination and expression of interest forms from his support groups.

Yarima who said he was out of the country when the APC fixed the N100 millions for the forms, added that he eventually received a call from Yarima Support Organization (YSO) that they have already open an account where people are donating money to buy the forms for him.

“I am happy to receive the forms today,” Yarima said, adding that as governor and Senator, he has articulated the changing problems of Nigeria.

Yarima who received the forms from Makama Tukur Wada, a member of the YSO, said he will recruit police and ensure they are well paid if he emerged president.

He had earlier told State House correspondents after meeting with President Buhari at the presidential villa that he will be seeking the presidential ticket of the APC.

He added that he would be improving on the efforts of the Buhari administration.

On his plans to set things straight for Nigeria, Yerima said he would be focusing on three critical areas of need, including insecurity, poverty, and ignorance.

Yerima also said he would be picking the APC nomination and expression of interest forms immediately.

“I’m here this afternoon to inform Mr. President of my intention to participate in the 2023 elections and to contest the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I’m going to, Insha Allah, purchase my forms today and officially declare this afternoon.

“So, I have three points as well; to fight insecurity, fight poverty, and ignorance”, he stated.

Let’s See Who Wins – Tinubu

Meanwhile, national leader of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has yesterday assured his supporters that he is in the race to win the 2023 presidential election, noting that he would not allow those who have constituted themselves as opposition to dissuade him.

Tinubu stated this Thursday evening in Abuja when he hosted the Forum of Former Deputy Governors of Nigeria (FFDGN).

While urging the deputy governors to ensure unity within the APC in their various states, Tinubu said success for the party in the forthcoming elections, starting with the Osun and Ekiti states governorship elections would be precursors to the national elections.

“I know that you still have people who believe in you in the system. In some states where we have divisions, please tell us, we have to harmonise and become one. Particularly, Oyo is divided, Osun and Ekiti elections are coming, these elections are precursors to the national election.

“But for those who have decided to be an opponent, I will not dwell on that, let’s see who wins, but I want to win and I want you to work along with me and to convince more delegates,” Tinubu added.

The national leader promised to improve the reward system of the party, if elected as president come 2023.

He also suggested several creative ways of addressing the economic problems and insecurity in the country.

He acknowledged that the reward system of the APC had not been effective as he promised a drastic improvement if elected.

Earlier, the national chairman of the forum and former deputy governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen, said the APC deputy governors were enthusiastic to work with the national leader.

Emiefile Must Resign As CBN Governor – Akeredolu

Meanwhile, Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday told the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, to resign from his position after purchasing nomination forms to contest the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement he personally signed, the Ondo governor the Emefiele’s move is “a joke taken too far” because he cannot continue as CBN governor and engage in partisan politics.

The statement titled, “The CBN governor must disengage forthwith”, noted: “The news of the purchase of Declaration of Intent and Nomination Forms to contest for the office of the President in the forthcoming general elections, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, purportedly by the supporters of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, has been received with palpable disbelief and shock by many Nigerians. This act, if unchecked, timeously, portends great danger to the fragile economy of the country.

“Rumours had been rife on the subterranean partisan activities linked to him through these shadowy characters in the recent weeks. Pictures of branded vehicles, ostensibly purchased for electioneering campaigns, were also posted on social media. The audacious moves by those who claimed to be supporting this interest have been unsettling.

“This latest news confirms that the Governor may indeed be interested in immersing himself in the murky waters of politics like any other Nigerian with partisan interests. It is incontrovertible that Mr Emefiele enjoys a constitutionally protected right to belong to any group or association and participate fully, just as any Nigerian.

“It is, however, difficult to imagine that a person who occupies the exalted and sensitive office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria will be this brazen in actualizing his ambition.

“There is no gain asserting the obvious. The combined effect of the Public Service Rules, CBN Act, and the 1999 Constitution, as amended, exposes not only the oddity inherent in this brash exercise of presumed right to associate. It also confirms the illegality of the act should he proceed to submit the forms while occupying the seat as Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Consequently, we admonish Mr Emefiele to leave the office, immediately, for him to pursue his interest. He cannot combine partisan politics with the very delicate assignment of his office. Should he refuse to quit, it becomes incumbent on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to remove him forthwith. This is a joke taken too far.”

Party Rakes In N22bn From Sale Of Nomination Forms

Meanwhile, the APC has realised about N2 billion six days after selling of expression of interest and nomination forms to various categories of aspirants.

The sum was realised through the sale of forms to over 22 presidential aspirants and others jostling for other elective positions.

From the 22 presidential aspirants, the party got N2.2 billion, even as 105 APC governorship aspirants paid N5.25 billion to purchase the forms at N50m each.

National Assembly aspirants totaling 1,198 in all – 262 senatorial aspirants who obtained the forms at N20 million paid N5.24 billion to the party and the 936 House of Representatives aspirants purchased the forms to the tune of N9.36 billion at N10million each.

Zulum Denies Plans To Join 2023 Presidential Contest

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has spurned insinuations that he plans to join the presidential race as a counter to the opposition PDP fielding a northern candidates for the 2023 elections.

A well-known columnist and public commentator, Dr Aliyu Tilde, in an article yesterday, hinted at a plan to draft Zulum into the presidential race.

Tilde, who admitted to not sounding Zulum out said he relying strictly on his eyes as a keen observer and ears of a good listener.

Speculations are also spreading around the northeast about Zulum joining the presidential race while suggestions have also been made that he would emerge as running mate to one of the top presidential contenders.

A close confidante of the governor however told LEADERSHIP Weekend there is presently no discussion on joining the race for APC’s ticket.

Speaking anonymously, the confidant said the governor only dissolved his cabinet to give room for commissioners to participate in the primaries either as contestants or delegates.

Tilde, in his article, had described the cabinet dissolution as unusual and a probable attempt to allow any of the commissioners meet the requirements of law to resign before contesting the governorship primaries.

He said, “The truth is that pragmatic politicians like the chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, knows very well that those votes (Buhari 12m) are no longer there.

“The APC national chairman was himself a PDP Governor. He is only being honest. Rather than give the ticket to a southerner when the party has failed northerners by the low performance of the President and lose the election to a northern PDP candidate, he is ready to throw away the moral costume of zoning and save the party and its members a day of judgement on earth.

“This is where Professor Zulum comes into APC presidential equation. Than him there is not an APC candidate today in the north who can foot the above bill better for the party. It is a pervasive perception in the north that he is honest, brave, courageous, competent, down to earth, no-nonsense, empathetic—the embodiment of northern perception of an iconic leader and thus to the Machiavellian APC, the perfect Tyson who, on a good day, to knockout the PDP with a bloody nose within few seconds of the match.”