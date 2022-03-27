South West Governors have picked former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore as their favourite for the position of National Secretary following his endorsement by the Southwest caucus.

Amid battles raging over unity list in the All Progressives Congress (APC) convention in Abuja, Governors elected on the platform of the party and other caucuses, including state and zonal had been locked in series of meetings trying to reach agreements.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the governors were said to be concerned about ensuring a rancour-free convention in order not to destabilized the party.

In the South West unity list signed by Governors of Lagos, Ekiti and Ogun states, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Kayode Fayemi, Dapo Abiodun respectively , Otunba Iyiola Omisore was picked as the National Secretary, D.I Kekemeke from Ondo State, national vice chairman south west, Abdulahi Dayo Israel from Lagos State, national youth leader, Olufemi Egbediyi, Oyo, deputy national auditor, Tolu Bankole, Ogun State, national leader (PWD),

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are, Mrs. Bunmi Oriniowo, Ekiti, National ex-official, Vincent Baweji , Ekiti, zonal secretary, , Barrister Ismail Kolawole Majoro, Oyo, zonal legal officer, Mrs.Yetunde Adesanya, Ogun, zonal women leader, Lateef Ibirogba, Lagos, zonal organizing secretary, Kolade Lawal , Ondo, zonal youth leader, Moshood Erubami, Oyo, zonal leader, (PWD) and Ayo Afolabi, Osun, zonal publicity secretary.

This list seemed to have put to rest last minute intrigues by some Abuja based forces to replace Senator Iyiola Omisore with a member of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Ifeolu Oyedele.

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, had raised the alarm that some external forces in the All Progressives Congress(APC), were trying to impose persons on Southwest.

Akeredolu disclosed that the former APC state chairman, Hon. Duerimini Isaacs Kekemeke is the candidate of the state for the position of National Vice Chairman(South West).

ADVERTISEMENT

Akeredolu , in the statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, noted that Kekemeke has his full blessing and his brother governors in the south-west.