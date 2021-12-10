The South West governors have sought more constitutional powers for the Western Nigerian Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun, calling on the Federal Government to increase its capacity.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde stated this in his goodwill message at the opening ceremony of the Law Week 2021 of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan branch held at the Aare Afe Babalola Bar Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan.

He said the era where local security operatives carrying dane guns, locally called ‘shakabula’ or even pump action to combat criminal elements carrying AK47 and M15 was a ridiculous scenario in modern time.

Makinde, represented by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo explained that tackling insecurity at the state and local levels had been challenged under the present operating conditions of the federal constitutions.

He added that the Southwest governors have made a joint stand to call on the Federal Government on the need to review the constitution to allow for more powers to the state governors in their capacities as the chief security officers of their respective states.

Governor Makinde said, “In the provision of security in the Southwest which led to the Western Nigerian Security Network and particularly the state creation of Amotekun in each of the five western states even though in Lagos it is known as Neighbourhood Watch.

“Moreover, the states have been challenged with playing their role of providing security under the present constitutional practices because of the centralisation of the security powers in the national government.’’

The keynote speaker, Joe-Kyari Gadzama, said the problem of the country was not about the right laws but implementation.

He said the problematic interplay of ethnicity, religion and politics will continue to fuel militancy and religious movements.