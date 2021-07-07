The six South-West governors on Tuesday night met with Senators and Members of House of Representatives from their region over the issues of Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), Electoral Act Amendment Bill, and constitution review.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the meeting in Abuja, the governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, said the meeting resolved to set up a committee comprising caucus leaders from both Houses of the National Assembly and Commissioners of Justice in all South-West states, to further harmonise the positions of the region on the issues.

Akeredolu said they also resolved to present their position as and when necessary to the National Assembly.

According to him, “We met today to discuss so many areas of interest, but most importantly the meeting today deliberated on constitution amendment and we have resolved that we will present a common position as regards the amendment of the constitution.

“In order to achieve it, this meeting has set up a committee, the committee made up of distinguished Senators led by the caucus chairman, and House of Representatives made up of the caucus chairman and Attorney-Generals of the South-West states.

“The committee will harmonise our position and present it as and when necessary to the two Houses.”

He added that the goal is to ensure that the South-West’s input is incorporated in the amendments by the National Assembly.