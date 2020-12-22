ADEBAYO WAHEED captures the intricate power-play over the soul of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West zone.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West can be said to be a reflection of the happenings at the national level of the party. This is so because the crisis in the zone which has dragged for a long time seem to have put the national leadership in a tight spot as it has to decide on which camp it will support.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the South West, both the former Ekiti State governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose and the Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde have been fighting for the soul of the party.

Since his emergence as the governor of the Pace Setter State, Makinde naturally assumed the role of the party leader in the zone being the only PDP governor from the region. But his leadership has been faced with resistance by Fayose, who has refused to recognise Makinde as such. As it stands the party in the zone is split between Makinde and Fayose.

As a result of the fight over the soul of the party in the zone, there had been accusations and counter accusations while several state executive officers have been suspended over alleged anti-party activities. Also, there had been rumour of resignation of some leaders of the party in the zone.

Although the crisis stretched through most states in the zone, the recent crisis was the suspension of the zonal chairman, caretaker committee of the party, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro by the committee over alleged negligence of duty.

The party’s zonal caretaker committee had suspended its chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro, for negligence of duty, saying he had failed to call any meeting since he was appointed.

Seven out of the 12 members in the caretaker committee, who suspended the chairman, also called on the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to appoint another chairman, who will be alive to his duties to pilot the affairs of the party in the zone pending the conduct of the zonal congress.

The decision was taken at a meeting held in Ibadan, the seven members; Zonal Secretary, Hon. Daisi Akintan, Mrs Funmilayo Ogun, Hon. Ayobola Fadeyi- Awolowo, Prince Nekan Olateru- Olagbegi, Hon Wahab Owokoniran, Alhaji Mustapha Sikiru and Hon. Martins Olu- Abiloye, insisted that on no account wiuld they sit in any meeting with the suspended chairman.

The meeting was also attended by Engr Adedeji Doherty, Hon Sikirulai Ogundele, Hon. Sunday Bisi and Chief Bisi Kolawole, Chairmen of Lagos, Ogun, Osun and Ekiti States respectively.

“The Chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro, had abdicated his responsibilities. He has not called any meeting since the Caretaker Committee was appointed, thus making the party to lack direction.

“Even when we had elections in Ondo and Lagos States, the Chairman did not call any meeting to plan for the elections, hence the abysmal performance of the party”, the committee said.

Also, in its bid for the party to have effective media and publicity, the meeting appointed Mr. Lere Olayinka as spokesperson for the PDP in the South West zone.

They said the party, being in the opposition in the zone needed a vibrant media and Olayinka, fits the bill.

On the reconciliation embarked upon by former Governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, the meeting said no such reconciliation committee was known to the party.

“To the best of our knowledge, Prince Oyinlola only accepted to run political errand for Governor Seyi Makinde, being a contractor in Oyo State. His so-called reconciliation committee is not only self-serving, but represents personal interest and dead on arrival.

“As far as we are concerned, the former governor, being a decampee from the APC, is on his own because no one can be a judge in his own case.”

The meeting called on PDP members in the zone to shun any meeting called by Prince Oyinlola and cautioned him to be mindful of bringing APC divide and rule culture to the PDP.

They however set up their own committee for the purpose of reconciliation and settlement of all other sundry issues in the party in the zone. The committee is led by Engr Femi Babalola, with Chief Kolapo Ogunjobi, Barrister Ahmed Okandeji Mustapha, Chief Idowu Odeyemi and Chief Tunde Akindehin as members, while the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Diran Odeyemi, is the Secretary.

The zone had also mandated the Babalola-led reconciliation committee to work in collaboration with the National Reconciliation Committee set up by the National Working Committee of the party.

However, the chairman suspended by the other camp, held another meeting where it was declared that the leadership of the Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde was sacrosanct and leaders of the party in all the six states of the South West geo-political zone agree to work with him to move the party forward.

The meeting also agreed that there was evidence of division among individual states which was making it difficult for us to come out victorious in recent elections in the region with specific reference to Ondo State Governorship election despite the rejection of the ruling party in the South West by the electorates.

In a communique issued and signed by the suspended chairman, the leaders agreed that concrete and positive steps should be taken to ensure unity and cohesion in the party, stating that the zone remains strategic to the PDP if it must win presidential and other national elections in the country.

It agreed that a five-man committee be set up to be known as the South-West PDP Reconciliation Committee to be headed by the former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola with the following people as members: Chief Saka Balogun, Chief (Mrs.) Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Ambassador Omolade Oluwateru and

Barr. Olayinka Kukoyi.

“The leadership of the party in the South West led by Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde should call on the national leadership of the party to bring all aggrieved factions in the party together by ensuring that whatever we agreed upon at the zonal level should be the final decision that will be approved by the national leadership of the party without any interference whatsoever from any individual or group of people.

“That the leadership of the party decided to decide the zoning of the Zonal Offices of the party to various states which was democratically debated and agreed upon as follow: Zonal Chairman – Oyo State, Zonal Secretary – Lagos State, Zonal Publicity Secretary – Ekiti State, Zonal Organising Secretary – Ondo State, Zonal Financial Secretary – Osun State, Zonal Youth Leader – Osun State, Zonal Legal Adviser – Ogun State, Zonal Treasurer – Ogun State, Zonal Women Leader – Oyo State and Zonal Auditor – Lagos State.

“The meeting also resolved that, in the spirit of fairness and equity, additional slots of ex-officio members be given to Ekiti and Ondo states in view of the fact that they would occupy only one office each in the zone”, part of the communique read.

However, one of the prominent members of PDP in Oyo State, Mr Dare Adeleke has accused former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, and his cohorts of disrupting the peaceful water of the Party in the South-West.

Dare said Fayose and his cohorts should allow peace to reign or join their paymaster in the All Progressives Congress(APC) just as he warned the former governor not to drag the name of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Osun State governor, into his treachery.

Apparently reacting to a controversial press release credited to Fayose in which the latter made some allegations on decisions within the South-West PDP, Dare said “The National Working Committee of the party should, as a matter of urgency, warn Ayo Fayose and his cohorts to stop disturbing the peace of its members. He can, as well, move to the APC. The PDP family was miffed at the press release published by some on-line news platforms, which is creating discomfiture within the party particularly in the state.”

The politician who berated Fayose for masterminding crises in the party, said that it was denigrating to describe a substantive caretaker chairman of the party as former.

“The power to suspend or remove an official in that position under the PDP Constitution is that of the National Executive Committee, specifically, the NWC on behalf of the NEC. One wonders if they have never read the Constitution or they are just a bunch of reckless mutineers.

“Ayo Fayose in his greed for power and desperation to betray the party, is trying to balkanize the party and, in the process, turn the South-West zone into a Banana Republic.

“It is bizarre and a misnomer for Fayose to bestow the position of Zonal Media Co-ordinator on his servant boy, Lere Olayinka. As a matter of fact, it is laughable. In what capacity does he have the right to appoint Lere Olayinka as spokesperson?

“It is bizarre and a misnomer for Fayose to bestow the position of Zonal Media Co-ordinator on his servant boy, Lere Olayinka. As a matter of fact, it is laughable. In what capacity does he have the right to appoint Lere Olayinka as spokesperson?

“It is also unpalatable that these trouble makers had to mention General Olagunsoye Oyinlola (retd.) in their infamous and libelous release. Accusing him of getting contracts from Governor Seyi Makinde is another level of how low Fayose is descending.” Dare stressed.

Makinde in his reaction said while they would continue with efforts to unite PDP in the zone, adding that dissident zonal exco members have no right to remove chairman.

The governor who noted that they knew the source of PDP crisis in South-West, said on that the South-West chapter of PDP will continue with efforts aimed at uniting its members to ensure a stronger party in the zone.

Makinde who addressed newsmen after a meeting with members of the Zonal Working Committee of the party, said that leaders of the party would continue to support reconciliatory efforts of the former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola-led Reconciliation Committee.

He added that the Oyinlola team will work with the committee set up by the national leadership of the PDP to unite the party in the South-West geopolitical zone.

He maintained that leaders of the party in the geopolitical zone will not be deterred or discouraged in their efforts to reconcile all parties in the South-West PDP, as he called on certain individuals behind the crisis rocking the zonal chapter to have a change of heart and do what is right for the party.

He declared that the alleged suspension of the zonal chairman of the party, Mr. Dayo Ogungbenro, as null and void and maintained that members of the zonal executive who announced the suspension of the chairman lacked the power to do so since they did not constitute two-thirds of the executive committee as guaranteed by the party’s constitution.

“They don’t have the power to suspend the chairman. Even if you go constitutional, you know, 5 out of 12 is more than 45 per cent. So, let’s even say they want to go constitutional, you will need at least two-thirds by the constitution of the party. And two-thirds of 12 is 8.

“So, they don’t have that power and I am speaking now as the only governor of PDP in the South-West, the national leadership will respect my position on such matters,” Makinde said.

Although the PDP crisis in Ekiti State has been one of the major sore points for the party, PDP in Lagos State has been dragged into a fresh crisis, a situation which puts the party in a not-too-favorable position to win the state which has been out of its reach since the start of this democratic dispensation in 1999.

The crisis was such that State Executive Committee of PDP in Lagos suspended three of its members for alleged anti-party activities. The affected members were Mr Muiz Shodipe, Barrister Taofik Gani and Mr Nurudeen Adewale, state secretary, publicity secretary and ex-officio member respectively.

The state chairman, Engr Adedeji Doherty, who made this known in a statement, said the trio were accused of “consistently and flagrantly breaching major provisions of the party constitution and have been found to have involved themselves in anti-party activities which could cause disunity among party members.

The members were also accused of “constantly been creating disharmony, discord and division in the party by calling unauthorized State Executive meetings with the intention of creating a parallel structure within the party.”

Present at the meeting, were 35 Exco members who voted in favour of the decision, 10 members declined to vote, while four positions are vacant due to deaths and cases of ill health.

Also, the Fayose backed faction of the PDP in the South-West described online reports that the Lagos State chairman of the party, Engr Adedeji Doherty had resigned as concocted falsehood to confuse members and supporters of the party in the zone.

Zonal director of Media and Publicity of the party, Lere Olayinka, who made the clarification, urged journalists to be mindful of the divisive plots of those being used by external forces to cause disunity in the PDP.

Olayinka said Mr Gani Taofeek, who was the source of the fake news was duly suspended alongside two other members of the State Exco, and as such, can no longer speak for the party in Lagos State.

He said; “Members and supporters of our great party, PDP, especially in the South-West should ignore that falsehood planted in some online media by the suspended Lagos State Publicity Secretary, Gani Taofeek.

“Engr Adedeji Doherty is working assiduously, alongside other notable leaders of our party in Lagos State to strengthen the party and position it well enough to be able to wrestle power from the party that has not done anything significantly to affect positively, the lives of Lagosian.

“He will not be distracted by the antics of agents of those who have worked hand in hand with those who have held Lagos State down for over twenty years,” he said.

However after a meeting held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, Governor Makinde declared that the leaders of the PDP in the South-West have identified the troublemakers in their midst.

Speaking on the causes of the crisis within the party in the South-West zone, the governor said: “They told me that one of our leaders has been the major individual causing trouble in the South-West and we deliberated to ask why that is so; and we said maybe because of the EFCC case or something like that.

“I said that shouldn’t be, because it is better to stay with your own party. Even if you have the EFCC case, the people that went and joined them [ruling party]; there is Joshua Dariye from Plateau and Reverend Jolly Nyame from Taraba, they ended up in jail. Even Governor Orji Uzor Kalu, it was only God that brought him out.

“So, that leader should forget about the EFCC case and do what is right for the party. Because I will just say it, for 2023, even God has rejected APC; the people of Nigeria have rejected them. They can be jumping around saying this one or that one wants to be president in 2023, if we (PDP) get in, there will be double jeopardy for him because he will have to run back from APC to PDP.

“But apart from that, I think we will continue the efforts to unite the party in the South-West geopolitical zone”, he concluded.

Evidently, the task now falls to the national reconciliation committee led by former Senate President, Bukola Saraki to fashion out some conflict resolution process that can help the party unite in the zone. But as it stands, the party is way into the woods and might not find its way back anytime soon if the antics of its leaders are anything to go by.